DuPage County health officials warn of high hospitalizations, increase in COVID cases ahead of holidays

COVID-19 cases remain at very high levels in DuPage County with an average of 642 new cases being reported each day.

As of Monday, 233 people were hospitalized in the six hospitals located in DuPage County.

Over 95-percent of people hospitalized with COVID-19 or have died from COVID-19 in DuPage County since Dec. 15 were not fully vaccinated against the virus, health officials said.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases and hospitalizations reported has approximately doubled since Thanksgiving.

"As hospitalizations related to COVID-19 remain at a high level here in DuPage County, we are concerned about the next few weeks as COVID-19 cases continue to rise," said Karen Ayala, DuPage County Health Department (DCHD) Executive Director. "We have the tools to stop the spread of these highly contagious variants. We’re encouraging everyone to use these tools including vaccinations, and booster shots, wearing a high-quality mask consistently when indoors around those you don’t live with, getting tested when you have symptoms or before you gather indoors with others, and increasing the flow of fresh air in indoor spaces to keep virus particles from accumulating inside are essential. Each of these tools provides an extra layer of protection."

COVID-19 vaccines are available in DuPage County for residents age five and older.

To schedule a vaccine appointment, go to www.vaccines.gov.

For testing locations, visit www.dupagehealth.org/covid19testing.

For more information on COVID-19 in DuPage County, click here.