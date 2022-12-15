Expand / Collapse search

DuPage County judge rules Oakbrook Terrace red light cameras will stay on

By FOX 32 News
Published 
DuPage County
FOX 32 Chicago

Judge rules Oakbrook Terrace red light cameras will stay on

The cameras at Route 83 and 22nd Street will continue operation until at least May.

DUPAGE COUNTY - Red light cameras in Oakbrook Terrace will stay on for now.

The decision was made Wednesday by a DuPage County judge.

The cameras at Route 83 and 22nd Street will continue operation until at least May.

It's the second continuance ruling by a judge after a lawsuit was filed by Oakbrook Terrace.

