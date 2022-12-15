DuPage County judge rules Oakbrook Terrace red light cameras will stay on

Red light cameras in Oakbrook Terrace will stay on for now.

The decision was made Wednesday by a DuPage County judge.

The cameras at Route 83 and 22nd Street will continue operation until at least May.

It's the second continuance ruling by a judge after a lawsuit was filed by Oakbrook Terrace.

Meanwhile, the Lincolnshire Police Department is deploying body cameras two years ahead of the state requirement.

Under the SAFE-T Act, all police officers will be required to wear body cameras, while on duty, by January 1, 2025.

Many departments across the Chicago area have begun implementing the technology.