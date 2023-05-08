DuPage County man, 32, sentenced for firing multiple shots at occupied vehicle

A 32-year-old convicted felon has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for firing multiple shots at an occupied vehicle in west suburban Addison in 2021.

Omar Corral, formerly of Bensenville, was found guilty on March 14 by Judge Michael Reidy following a two-day bench trial, according to DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin.

On Aug. 21, 2021, Addison police responded to a call of shots fired on Michael Lane around 7:45 a.m., according to prosecutors.

Omar Corral, 32. (DuPage County states attorneys office)

An investigation revealed Corral and another person had a heated exchange with the occupants of a vehicle that were driving by them on Michael Lane.

As the car drove away, Corral pulled out a gun and fired six shots at the car, striking the vehicle once as well as another car parked nearby.

Police identified Corral as the gunman and a warrant was issued for his arrest on Dec. 7, 2021.

Two days later, Corral appeared in court where his bond was set at $500,000. He has remained in the DuPage County Jail since then, prosecutors said.

Corral was charged with three felonies including armed habitual criminal, aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful use or possession of a weapon by a felon, according to Berlin.

As a convicted felon, Corral was prohibited from owning or possessing a firearm. Despite this, he not only illegally armed himself but also fired his weapon at an occupied vehicle, according to Berlin.

"As a convicted felon, Mr. Corral is prohibited from ever owning or possessing a firearm. Instead of conducting himself within the legal limitations placed upon him due to his multiple felony convictions, Mr. Corral decided to not only illegally arm himself, but also fire his weapon at an occupied vehicle," Berlin said in a statement.

Corral must serve 85% of his sentence before he's eligible for parole, Berlin said.