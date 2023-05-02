DuPage County man accused of brutally beating pregnant girlfriend

A DuPage County man is facing felony charges after he allegedly beat his pregnant girlfriend in their west suburban apartment Monday afternoon.

Donald White, 26, of Lisle, appeared in court Tuesday where his bond was set at $100,000, according to the DuPage County state's attorney's office said. He is charged with felony aggravated domestic battery and felony aggravated battery of a pregnant woman.

Around 12:51 p.m., White returned to the apartment he shared with his girlfriend, who is five months pregnant, and began beating her, according to prosecutors.

White allegedly punched the woman in her head, threw her to the ground, and dragged her into the living room where he repeatedly punched her in the head and body, prosecutors said.

As a result of the attack, the woman suffered a fractured left forearm, a fractured left clavicle, and a dislocated shoulder, according to prosecutors.

White was taken into custody a short time later after the woman's mother found out about the attack and called police.

"There is absolutely no excuse whatsoever for the type of violent behavior alleged against Mr. White," said DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin. "What I find particularly troubling in this case is that the victim is currently in her fifth month of pregnancy."

"Domestic violence can happen to anyone; in this case, it impacted both a woman and her unborn child," Lisle Police Chief Kevin Licko said in a statement.

White is due to appear in court again on May 31 for arraignment.