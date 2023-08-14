Man sexually assaults child as she sleeps in her bed in DuPage County: prosecutors

A man is facing felony charges for allegedly entering a family's home in Glendale Heights and sexually assaulting a 7-year-old girl as she slept in her bed.

On Aug. 13, prosecutors say 25-year-old Carlos Espinales-Guevara entered the home around 3 a.m. and climbed into bed with the child where he sexually assaulted her.

Family members became aware of his presence, removed Espinales-Guevara from the home and called 911, prosecutors said.

After he was removed from the house, Espinales-Guevara allegedly tried to re-enter the home but failed to do so.

Glendale Heights police responded to the home and found Espinales-Guevara nearby where he was taken into custody.

"It is alleged that in the middle of the night, Mr. Espinales-Guevara entered an innocent family’s home and sexually assaulted a seven-year-old girl who was asleep in her bed," DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said.

"These allegations are beyond disturbing and will be met with the full force and effect of the law. Our children are our most vulnerable and it is incumbent upon us to protect them from those who would do them harm. Keeping sexual predators behind bars ensures that they will be unable to prey upon our innocent, defenseless children and if found guilty of these crimes, that is exactly where Mr. Espinales-Guevara will find himself for a very long time. It is my sincerest hope that the victim and her family will receive the help they need to ease the pain and anxiety allegedly caused by Mr. Espinales-Guevara."

He has been charged with predatory criminal sexual assault of a victim under 13, and home invasion involving a sex offense — which are both Class X felonies.

Espinales-Guevara was denied bond Monday morning and is due back in court on Aug. 31.