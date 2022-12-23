DuPage County moves back into 'High' level of Covid-19 transmission

DuPage County has moved back into the 'High' Covid-19 transmission risk.

This means there is a high potential for healthcare system strain and higher levels of severe illness in the community.

County health officials say Covid hospitalizations are at the highest levels since January.

"With the holidays and winter upon us, that means more time spent indoors with children, family, and friends," said Karen Ayala, Executive Director of the DuPage County Health Department.

"Enjoy this time and take at least one action so respiratory viruses such as COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) aren’t on your holiday guest list. Whether that’s getting up-to-date with recommended vaccines, choosing to wear a high-quality mask in crowded indoor spaces, or improving ventilation at your next gathering, do something to protect yourself and those around you while respiratory illnesses are at high levels in our community."

People in DuPage, and across the state, are being encouraged to get their updated Covid boosters and asked to consider wearing masks during holiday gatherings.