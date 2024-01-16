21 people charged with stealing from DuPage County businesses, including Nordstrom and Nike, since Jan. 1

article

Twenty-one people have been charged with stealing from businesses in DuPage County since Jan. 1, prosecutors said Tuesday.

DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin released the most recent incidents this week. They included the following:

Jorge Gimenez-Sanchez, 21, of Chicago, is accused of stealing approximately $328 worth of merchandise from the Oak Brook Nordstrom on Jan. 2. When searching his vehicle, officers found approximately $563.50 worth of merchandise allegedly stolen from Macy’s. He was released pending his trial.

Saidbek Shukhratov, 27, of Barrington, is accused of stealing approximately $440 worth of merchandise from Oak Brook Macy’s on Jan. 2. The Court denied the state's motion to detain Shukhratov pre-trial.

Beisy A Perez Bolivar, 38, a Venezuelan migrant staying in Chicago, is accused of stealing approximately $417 worth of merchandise from the Oak Brook Macy’s on Jan. 4. The Court denied the state’s motion to detain Perez Bolivar pre-trial.

Nikhyra Steele, 25, of Chicago is accused of stealing $399.88 worth of merchandise from the Oak Brook Nordstrom Rack on Jan. 5. Additionally, Steele allegedly kicked a police officer multiple times while being arrested. The Court denied the state’s motion to detain Steele pretrial.

Daevondre Powell, 25, of Chicago, is accused of stealing three pairs of Air Jordan shoes worth approximately $389 from the Oakbrook Nike store on Jan. 6. The court denied the state’s motion to detain Powell pretrial.

Juliane Cerone, 56, of Lombard, is accused of stealing more than $300 worth of merchandise from the Lombard JC Penney on Jan. 7. Cerone was released from custody pending trial.

Kelis Kirkland, 18, of Bartlett, and four male juveniles, are accused of stealing approximately $4,400 worth of merchandise from a Naperville vape store on Jan. 10. The court denied the state’s motion to detain Kirkland pretrial. Three of the four juveniles were detained until at least their next court appearance.

Vanessa Froschauer, 21, of Naperville, is accused of stealing approximately $2,059 worth of merchandise from a Naperville Target store on Jan. 10. Froschauer was released pre-trial.

Alexandria Salno, 19, of Glen Ellyn, is accused of stealing approximately $423.70 worth of merchandise from a Wheaton Target on Jan. 10. Salno was released pre-trial.

Samander Mamurov, 21, of New York, is accused of stealing approximately $867.49 worth of merchandise from the Oak Brook Macy’s on Jan. 10. The court denied the state’s motion to detain Mamurov pre-trial.

Anthony De La Torre, 35, of Melrose Park, is accused of stealing $917.74 worth of liquor from a Villa Park Jewel-Osco on Jan. 10. De La Torre was released pre-trial.

Heather Maniglia, 36, of Woodridge, and Dontrell Nelson, 36, of Maywood, are accused of stealing more than $300 worth of liquor from a Downers Grove Jewel on Jan. 11. Both defendants were released pre-trial.

Mariya Kaleemuddin, 20, of Addison, and two juveniles are accused of stealing more than $300 worth of beauty products from a Glendale Heights Target on Jan. 11. All three defendants were released pre-trial.

Susie Reyer, 45, of Willowbrook, is accused of stealing more than $300 worth of clothing from the Oak Brook Nordstrom on Jan. 13. Reyer was released pre-trial.

"With the new year, our mission to protect DuPage County businesses and patrons remains the same," said Berlin. "Contrary to popular belief, retail theft is not a victimless crime and has a far-reaching effect on the entire community. It is very simple, if you steal in DuPage County you will be apprehended, charged and prosecuted."