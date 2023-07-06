DuPage County woman charged after dozens of animals found dead

A Glen Ellyn woman is facing charges following the discovery of more than a dozen dead animals.

The Daily Herald reports that police found over 30 dogs at April Elliott's residence, many of which were in poor condition. Tragically, nine of the dogs had already passed away.

In addition to the deceased canines, authorities also found deceased chinchillas and a rabbit.

The situation may be even more grim, as law enforcement suspects that more deceased animals will be uncovered as they proceed with the house cleaning.

Elliott has been charged with animal neglect and cruelty.