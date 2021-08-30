DuPage Medical Group reports possible hack of patient records

More than half-a-million DuPage Medical Group patient records may have been impacted by a cyber-attack.

DuPage Medical Group says it had system issues in July. It later learned hackers were behind it and that they got access to information of 600,000 patients.

Information such as names, addresses, dates of births and treatment dates may have been accessed.

DuPage Medical Group says for some, social security numbers may have also been stolen.

The company is reaching out to everyone impacted.

A dedicated call center has been established to help address questions about the incident: 1−800−709−2027 between the hours of 8 A.M. and 8 P.M. CST Monday through Friday.