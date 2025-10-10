Durbin, Duckworth denied access to Broadview ICE facility amid legal disputes

The Brief The Village of Broadview reached an agreement with the Department of Homeland Security to remove fencing outside an ICE detention facility after a judge ruled the barrier illegal. A federal judge separately blocked the deployment of National Guard troops to the site, questioning the government’s claims of unrest. Illinois Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth said DHS ignored their requests to tour the facility, with Durbin noting it was the first time in 19 years he’d been denied access.



The Village of Broadview has reached an agreement with the Department of Homeland Security to remove fencing that blocked a street outside an ICE detention facility by Tuesday night.

The agreement was filed in court after a federal judge ruled in favor of Broadview officials, who argued the fencing was illegal.

Four people were arrested on Friday in connection with protests in Broadview.

What we know:

Broadview Mayor Katrina Thompson said her biggest concern was that the fence would impede public safety vehicles from driving through.

Another federal judge issued a Temporary Restraining Order against the federal government to block the deployment of National Guard troops at the facility, citing the unreliability of the government's claims of lawlessness and rebellion.

RELATED: Judge partially blocks Trump’s National Guard deployment to Illinois

Under federal law, a state's governor commands and must approve of the deployment of National Guard troops domestically, except in extreme cases of insurrection, invasion, rebellion, or the inability of the federal government to carry out its duties.

Lawmakers Respond:

On Friday, Illinois Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth visited the area outside the Broadview facility. Both said their requests to tour the inside were ignored by DHS officials.

Durbin said he has visited the facility several times over its 19-year history and had never been denied access until now.