Durbin, Duckworth denied access to Broadview ICE facility amid legal disputes
BROADVIEW - The Village of Broadview has reached an agreement with the Department of Homeland Security to remove fencing that blocked a street outside an ICE detention facility by Tuesday night.
The agreement was filed in court after a federal judge ruled in favor of Broadview officials, who argued the fencing was illegal.
Four people were arrested on Friday in connection with protests in Broadview.
What we know:
Broadview Mayor Katrina Thompson said her biggest concern was that the fence would impede public safety vehicles from driving through.
Another federal judge issued a Temporary Restraining Order against the federal government to block the deployment of National Guard troops at the facility, citing the unreliability of the government's claims of lawlessness and rebellion.
Under federal law, a state's governor commands and must approve of the deployment of National Guard troops domestically, except in extreme cases of insurrection, invasion, rebellion, or the inability of the federal government to carry out its duties.
Lawmakers Respond:
On Friday, Illinois Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth visited the area outside the Broadview facility. Both said their requests to tour the inside were ignored by DHS officials.
Durbin said he has visited the facility several times over its 19-year history and had never been denied access until now.
