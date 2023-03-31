Durbin calls for passage of Fire Grants and Safety Act

Illinois Senator Dick Durbin spent the day pushing for the re-authorization of the Fire Grants and Safety Act, which help with staffing and equipping fire departments.

The grant program is currently set to expire at the end of September this year, and Durbin is pushing for re-authorization through fiscal year 2030.

Since 2020, Illinois departments have received more than $60 million through these programs. Local departments say the money makes a big difference to their operations.

"We wanna make sure the men and women of the fire department are prepared, trained, and equipped to do the job effectively without endangering their own lives. This is a federal program that works," Durbin said.

The US Senate is scheduled to take up the legislation when members return to Washington following the April state work period.