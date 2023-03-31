Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until FRI 7:00 PM CDT, DuPage County
7
Flash Flood Warning
from FRI 6:13 PM CDT until FRI 9:30 PM CDT, Cook County, DuPage County
Tornado Watch
from FRI 2:36 PM CDT until FRI 10:00 PM CDT, Kenosha County
Tornado Watch
from FRI 2:38 PM CDT until FRI 10:00 PM CDT, Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, LaSalle County, Lake County, Mchenry County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County
Flood Advisory
from FRI 6:09 PM CDT until FRI 10:00 PM CDT, Cook County, DuPage County, Kane County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 3:00 PM CDT until SAT 1:00 PM CDT, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kankakee County, La Salle County, Southern Will County, Newton County, Jasper County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 10:00 PM CDT until SAT 1:00 PM CDT, Central Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Kane County, Kendall County, Lake County, McHenry County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Lake County, Porter County

Durbin calls for passage of Fire Grants and Safety Act

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Dick Durbin
FOX 32 Chicago

Durbin calls for passage of Fire Grants and Safety Act

Illinois Senator Dick Durbin spent the day pushing for the re-authorization of the Fire Grants and Safety Act, which help with staffing and equipping fire departments.

CHICAGO - Illinois Senator Dick Durbin spent the day pushing for the re-authorization of the Fire Grants and Safety Act, which help with staffing and equipping fire departments.

The grant program is currently set to expire at the end of September this year, and Durbin is pushing for re-authorization through fiscal year 2030.

Since 2020, Illinois departments have received more than $60 million through these programs. Local departments say the money makes a big difference to their operations.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

"We wanna make sure the men and women of the fire department are prepared, trained, and equipped to do the job effectively without endangering their own lives. This is a federal program that works," Durbin said.

The US Senate is scheduled to take up the legislation when members return to Washington following the April state work period.