Durbin meets with Little Village students after peaceful protest

Illinois Senator Dick Durbin is showing some recognition for Chicago students who took part in a peaceful protest.

On Friday, he met with students from the Little Village neighborhood.

This week, they took to the streets alongside students from Benito Juarez and Cristo Rey High Schools.

What they're saying:

Durbin says they have inspired him.

"These young women – some men too – but young women and men decided to speak out on behalf of their families. They live in fear every single day of what's going to happen to their mothers and their fathers and their brothers and the people that they love," Durbin said.

Durbin echoed Illinois Governor JB Pritzker's request for immigration agents to pause operations Friday and through the weekend, something the Department of Homeland Security has said will not happen.