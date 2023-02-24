Durbin visits Chicago area to talk high prescription drug costs

Illinois Senator Dick Durbin visited the Chicago area on Friday to tackle high prescription drug costs.

Durbin was at Erie Family Health Center in the 2400 block of West Division discussing efforts to lower prescription drug cost and addressing health care workforce shortages.

The senior senator spoke about how Erie continues to be a beacon of hope for its community, ranking number one in Illinois for quality.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

"If I were sick, I'd be confident walking through the front door of this clinic, that I would get the very best and professional care. It doesn't matter if you're rich or poor. When you walk through that door, you're treated as a patient that needs a helping hand," Durbin said.

To help fight rising prescription drug costs, Democrats passed the Inflation Reduction Act in August 2022.