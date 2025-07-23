2 drivers flee crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive
CHICAGO - Chicago police are searching for two drivers who fled on foot after a four-vehicle crash late Tuesday night on DuSable Lake Shore Drive.
What we know:
Around 11 p.m. in the 3700 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive, a silver sedan traveling north sideswiped another vehicle going in the same direction, police said. The impact triggered a chain-reaction collision involving two more vehicles.
The drivers of the initial striking vehicle and the fourth vehicle involved both left the scene before officers arrived, according to police.
The driver and passengers of the second vehicle declined medical treatment, while the driver of the third vehicle was taken to St. Joseph Hospital with minor injuries and is listed in good condition.
No citations have been issued as the investigation continues.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.