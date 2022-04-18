Dusable Lake Shore Drive to go down to one lane in certain areas due to Obama Presidential Center construction

Big changes surrounding the Obama Presidential Center are underway.

This week, Dusable Lake Shore Drive will go down to one lane from 57th Street to Hayes Drive for the duration of the construction project.

The plan is to add a third southbound lane by the time construction is over.

Stony Island Avenue is an alternate route, but that will have daytime temporary closures starting soon.

Phase one of the construction, which is everything north of 64th street, is expected to continue through 2023.

For more information, click here.