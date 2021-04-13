Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson further teases presidential run, talks 'goal' of uniting the country

article

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson doubled down on his recent comments about running for president, saying he has a "goal" to unite the country.

The former professional wrestler recently responded on social media to a poll that claimed he would have massive support from Americans if he actually established and ran a presidential campaign. Speaking on the "Today" show, the "Fast and the Furious" actor confirmed his stance that if the American people truly want him as their leader, he’ll do it.

"I do have that goal to unite our country," he told host Willie Geist. "I also feel that, if this is what the people want, then I will do that."

The actor went on to note that he sees the goal of unifying Americans as a necessity for the longevity of the nation.

"I am passionate about making sure that our country is united because a united country, as we know, is the strongest, and I want to see that for our country," he concluded.

This is far from the first time that Johnson has teased a presidential run. In response to the poll, the star took to social media to note that he would be open to the idea but acknowledged what an improbable foray into politics it would be.

"🙏🏾🤯I don’t think our Founding Fathers EVER envisioned a six-four, bald, tattooed, half-Black, half-Samoan, tequila drinking, pick up truck driving, fanny pack wearing guy joining their club - but if it ever happens it’d be my honor to serve you, the people 🙏🏾💪🏾," Johnson tweeted.

He’s somewhat capitalized on rumors that he’ll run for president with his new NBC sitcom, "Young Rock," which depicts him in the future running for office while the show tells the stories of lessons he learned throughout his youth.

Additionally, back in February, the "Jumanji" actor spoke to USA Today about the possibility -- and he didn't rule it out.

"I would consider a presidential run in the future if that's what the people wanted," he told the outlet. "Truly I mean that, and I'm not flippant in any way with my answer. That would be up to the people... So I would wait, and I would listen."

He further explained: "I would have my finger on the pulse, my ear to the ground."

The actor isn't known for speaking about politics often but broke his own protocol last year to endorse Joe Biden for president in his first public backing of a candidate.

After Biden's win, he shared another video to Instagram congratulating the president on his victory, admitting that he felt "emotional" when the news broke.

"The reason why I got emotional yesterday was because of what I felt my vote represented. I was talking to Lauren, my wife, we were talking about our two little baby girls and that’s exactly what my vote represented," he said at the time.

Johnson continued: "My vote represented my little daughters, my vote represented humanity, my vote represented decency, it represented the values and principles we teach our little girls and my vote also, for me, represented the importance of just being a good, decent human being and how important that is."

