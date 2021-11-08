Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson talks new Netflix action film 'Red Notice'

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson stars alongside Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot in the new action comedy "Red Notice," the biggest movie in the history of Netflix.

Johnson stars as a secret agent tracking down two of the most famous art thieves on the planet.

Aside from big action sequences and jokes, several characters in the film also name-check dozens of popular movies and TV shows – something FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton asked Johnson about when they spoke recently.

"I love that you mention that," Johnson said, "because we wanted to make that kind of movie, that was big, that was fun. But also had kind of a nice sense of pop culture and references."

Johnson added "I think when you’re able to include pop culture references in a movie at the right time, I think it just does something to the audience. It just makes you feel good."

"Red Notice" starts streaming on Netflix on Friday.

