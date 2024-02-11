Early morning blaze in South Shore displaces 30 families

An early morning fire in the South Shore neighborhood has forced many families out of their homes.

The fire happened just after 7 a.m. Sunday at 78th and S South Shore Drive, on the third-floor of a multi-unit residential building.

Residents were seen screaming for help and one fire official says some were seen hanging outside their windows when crews arrived.

No injuries were reported, but the flames left behind significant damage.

In total, 100 people were evacuated and 30 families are displaced.

Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the fire.