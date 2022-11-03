Early voting up in Illinois; Chicago slightly lagging behind

Illinois officials say early voting is up in the state.

In-person early voting and mail-in balloting have been going on for weeks, and data shows the number of ballots cast before Election Day is running slightly ahead of the last midterm election in 2018 statewide.

However, Chicago is slightly lagging behind.

As of Wednesday night, about 81,000 voters registered in Chicago had cast their early ballot.

Only about 40 percent of requested mail-in ballots have been returned.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot and First Lady Amy Eshleman visited a polling place on the campus of Northeastern Illinois University to cast their early ballots.

Early voting runs through Monday, and mail-in ballots must be postmarked and dated by Nov. 8.