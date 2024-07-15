3.4 magnitude earthquake reported in Illinois: USGS

A 3.4-magnitude earthquake hit Illinois Monday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake struck around 2:53 a.m. roughly one mile northwest of Somonauk, Illinois, which has a population of nearly 2,000 people.

The depth of the earthquake was 9.8 km, officials said.

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office reported shaking on social media with several local residents saying they were woken up by the earthquake. Nearly 200 people reported they felt rumbling to the USGS.

The Somonauk Chief of Police William King said that there were no reports of injuries or property damage due to the earthquake.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.