East Chicago officer-involved shooting under investigation

East Chicago police shot a male suspect during a foot chase Saturday morning.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert at 4826 Melville Avenue around 3 a.m. Additional rounds were reported on ShotSpotter while officers were on their way to the scene, 28 rounds were reported in total on one block.

When officers arrived on scene they saw a male subject exiting the alley where the gunfire was reported. They told the person to stop, but they fled instead.

Officers followed and during the pursuit, they saw the suspect pull out what they believed to be a semi-automatic handgun.

Shots were fired by police and the male was struck once in the upper torso.

Police say he was transported to St. Catherine Hospital and then transferred to the University of Chicago Medical Center in stable condition.

The Lake County Sheriff Department Crime Lab and Detective Bureau were called to investigate the officer-involved shooting.

The investigation remains ongoing.