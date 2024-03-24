East Chicago shooting: Man killed, 2 persons of interest in custody

A man is dead and two persons of interest are in custody following a shooting in East Chicago.

East Chicago police say they were called at 3:30 p.m. Sunday to 1021 W. 145th Street for a possible gunshot victim.

When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive man bleeding from his head on the sidewalk. He has since died from his injury.

As the scene was being processed, police found two persons of interest a few blocks away. They have not been identified and neither has the victim, pending family notification.

Further details on the shooting are limited and the investigation is ongoing.

