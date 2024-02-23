East Chicago teacher found dead inside school

A teacher in East Chicago was found dead inside their school on Friday.

Around 6:41 a.m., police responded to East Chicago Light House Charter School located at 3916 Pulaski Street after maintenance personnel reported finding a body.

When officers arrived at the scene, they observed a deceased man lying in the 2nd floor stairwell. The man was identified as 47-year-old Craig Jones of Gary, Indiana. He was a teacher at the school.

An investigation revealed that the night before, Jones had told his family he was working late but called someone to pick him up around 10:30 p.m. A family member arrived for the pick-up, but Jones never came outside and the family member couldn't get ahold of Jones. The family member then left the premises.

The next morning, maintenance at the school discovered Jones' body.

Police say they have no reason to believe foul play is involved. The investigation is ongoing.