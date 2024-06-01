East Chicago woman dies after exiting moving vehicle during argument with boyfriend: police

A 21-year-old woman is dead after she exited a moving vehicle in East Chicago early Saturday morning.

Around 12:56 a.m., officers with the East Chicago Police Department responded to the area of Dickey Road and Park Street. Upon arrival, they located an unresponsive woman lying near the curb, bleeding from her head.

Witnesses at the scene were giving the woman CPR, at which point officers took over. The woman's 25-year-old boyfriend told police that they were driving back from Chicago when they got into a verbal argument about him attending another game with his friends.

During the argument, the woman allegedly opened the passenger door and stepped out while the vehicle was moving. The boyfriend said he immediately stopped his vehicle and observed his girlfriend unconscious in the street.

Witnesses driving in the area stopped to offer help and called 911.

The East Chicago woman was taken to St. Catherine Hospital, where she died from her injuries, police said.

The case is currently being investigated as a death investigation. No further information was immediately available.