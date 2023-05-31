Driver wounded by gunfire in East Garfield Park: police

A driver was shot at in East Garfield Park Tuesday night.

Police say a 26-year-old man was driving when a black Jeep approached and fired shots into his vehicle.

The shooting occurred at 8:30 p.m. in the 3700 block of West Congress Parkway.

The victim suffered a graze wound to the right hand and self transported to Humboldt Park Health Hospital in good condition.

No arrests have been reported. Area detectives are investigating.