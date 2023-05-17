East Garfield Park drive-by shooting leaves 3 wounded

Three men were wounded in a drive-by shooting in East Garfield Park on Chicago's West Side Wednesday morning.

Police say the victims were standing on the sidewalk in the 400 block of North Hamlin Avenue around 10:20 a.m. when a black sedan pulled up and shots were fired in their direction.

It is not known at this time how many occupants were in the sedan.

One of the victims, a 38-year-old man was shot in the neck and calf. He was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

A 26-year-old man was shot in the chest and back and self-transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in serious condition.

The last victim, a 25-year-old man, was shot in the left side and self-transported to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

No arrests have been reported. Area Four detectives are investigating.