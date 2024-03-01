Boy, 17, found shot to death in East Garfield Park home

A 17-year-old boy was found shot to death Thursday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.

Around 10:20 p.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired at a residence in the 3600 block of West Franklin Boulevard, police said.

Officers found a 17-year-old suffering from several gunshot wounds to the chest and one to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The Cook County medical examiner's office has not yet released his identity.

There is no one in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.

No further information was provided.