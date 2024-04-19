East Garfield Park shooting: Woman killed, man critically wounded on Chicago's West Side

A woman was killed and a man critically injured in a barrage of gunfire on the city's West Side on Friday.

The shooting occurred around 4:54 p.m. in the 3800 block of W. Jackson Blvd., which is located in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.

Police said a 20-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man were traveling westbound in a vehicle through an alley when the occupants of a white SUV and a white sedan opened fire.

The woman sustained two gunshot wounds to the chest and one to the back, according to police. She was rushed to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition and later pronounced dead.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to the back and was also transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

The vehicles carrying the suspects fled the scene in an unknown direction. As of now, nobody is in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.