Ebrahim Akhoon: Body recovered from Lake Michigan believed to be missing man

A body recovered from Lake Michigan on Thursday is believed to be the 18-year-old Glendale Heights man who went missing earlier in the week during an early morning swim with friends in Winnetka.

According to village officials, a body was discovered shortly after 1:30 p.m. at Wilmette Harbor. The body has been taken to the medical examiner's office for confirmation of identity, but officials are "reasonably confident" that it's the body of Ebrahim Akhoon, who went missing at Elder Beach on Tuesday.

"We extend our condolences to his family and friends for their loss," a Winnetka village official said in a statement.

Described as both talented and kind, Akhoon's disappearance left his family in a state of shock.

The events unfolded when Akhoon, along with two friends, went for a swim at Elder Beach around 2 a.m. Akhoon's mother said her son had jumped from a pier and hit his head. His friends say Akhoon fell unconscious and because of the heavy waves, they couldn’t rescue him.

One neighbor expressed heartbreak and called for enhanced surveillance at the beach.