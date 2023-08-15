Crews search for man who went missing in Lake Michigan

Crews in Winnetka are searching for a man who went missing while swimming Tuesday morning in Lake Michigan.

Around 2 a.m., crews were called to Elder Lane Beach where three men in their 20s went into the lake to swim but one of them did not come back out.

Winnetka Fire Department Chief John Ripka said they are considering this a recovery operation.

Fire departments from several local communities and the U.S. Coast Guard are conducting the search.

With waves as tall as 8 to 10 feet, swimming conditions are too dangerous for divers to go in Lake Michigan after Monday's storms, Ripka said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The National Weather Service warned people Tuesday to stay out of Lake Michigan, citing strong waves and life-threatening currents.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.