Ed Burke corruption trial: Jury sees FBI recordings

In the corruption trial against disgraced former Chicago city councilman Ed Burke, for the first time Tuesday the jury heard five audio recordings and saw three videos captured secretly. It didn't take long to hear and see Burke and former alderman Danny Solis conspiring to make money on city business.

One minute and 38 seconds into the conversation back in 2016, Burke is heard on the recording making an unsolicited comment to Solis turned FBI mole. Burke wanted his law firm to be hired by the developers working on the old Post Office in Solis' ward and according to prosecutors, promised him a kickback if it happened.

"While you're at it, recommend the good firm of Klafter & Burke to do the tax work (laughing) and we can certainly work on a marketing arrangement for you," Burke is heard saying.

"OK, well, let's sit down and talk about it," Solis responds.

A month later, the two would meet in person inside Burke's City Hall office. On video, they revisited the conversation, all of it captured on a hidden camera worn by Solis.

"I was interested in the marketing piece that you told me that you could help me out," said.

"I don't think I ever asked you for anything, but if you could, that would be great," responds

The audio and videotapes would set off a firestorm by Burke's defense team inside the courtroom, aimed at casting doubt on the credibility of Solis because of his cooperation with the FBI that led to his charges being dropped.

A FBI agent testified that Solis received cash through campaign contributions disguised as bribes.

Court will resume on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. More tapes are expected to be played before the jury.