Eddie Murphy discusses scene in 'You People' that had to be rewritten

Oscar-nominated comedy legend Eddie Murphy stars in the new movie "You People," which starts streaming on Netflix on Friday.

The comedy, a blend of "Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner" and "Meet The Parents," hilariously touches on race in America.

Murphy sat down with FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton to discuss when to know if a joke will offend anyone – and what do to about it.

"It’s intuitive," Murphy said. "You don’t dissect it that much. It’s mostly: how funny is it? And that’s how I gauge if I found the sweet spot. Somebody’s always going to be offended by something."

The comedy icon added: "You can’t please everybody. What gets the biggest laugh?"

"You People" starts streaming on Netflix on Friday, January 27.