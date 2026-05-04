Edens Expressway ramp reopens to traffic after semi-truck leak

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The Brief A semi-truck leaking chemicals shut down a ramp to I-94 Monday morning. Police say the truck was blocking the Dempster Street entrance. No injuries were reported as crews responded.



A ramp to the Edens Expressway was shut down Monday morning after a semi-truck was reported leaking a chemical substance.

As of around 2:40 p.m., the ramp reopened to traffic, according to Illinois State Police.

What to know:

Police said troopers responded just after 6 a.m. to the northbound I-94 ramp from Dempster Street in Cook County after reports of a semi leaking sodium bisulfate.

The truck was blocking the ramp to northbound I-94 from Dempster as crews responded to the scene.

Police said no injuries were reported and additional details were not immediately available.

Dig deeper:

The corrosive chemical involved in the spill, sodium bisulfate, has a wide range of everyday and industrial applications, including pool maintenance, household cleaning products and metal finishing.