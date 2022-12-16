Edgewater food pantry working in overdrive to help neighbors in need this holiday season

In Edgewater Friday, the Care for Real food pantry was humming, handing out food to our friends and neighbors in need.

The demand is so great, it's not uncommon for people to line up in the cold and snow.

Organizers of these weekly shopping days say the need is great, partly due to inflation.

"I think all of us are noticing that increase when we're at the grocery store but especially folks who are living paycheck-to-paycheck or on a fixed income. There are certainly people who visit our pantries who don't have any income at all but working families are struggling to make ends meet," said Jen Kouba from Care for Real.

The pantry on North Sheridan Avenue is open four days a week but you can go to the Greater Chicago Food Depository website to find a location closest to you.