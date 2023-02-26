Eight people homeless after apartment fire in Crystal Lake

Eight people were left homeless by an apartment fire in Crystal Lake on Sunday.

The Crystal Lake Fire Rescue Department said they responded to a fire at Skyridge Club Apartments at 12:30 p.m. and found flames and smoke coming out of a second-floor apartment.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT

The occupants of the burning apartment were not at home, and the people in the other seven units had already evacuated. One person suffered smoke inhalation and was treated at the scene.

The apartment where the fire started was a total loss. Three other apartments suffered significant smoke damage, but four were spared thanks to a "fire separation wall" that divides the building in half.

The American Red Cross is helping residents find shelter.