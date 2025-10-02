Eisenhower Expressway rollover crash sends driver to hospital

A semi-rollover crash on the Eisenhower Expressway left a driver injured Wednesday night in Chicago's west suburbs.

What we know:

The single-vehicle crash happened around 11:47 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-290 near Mannheim Road, according to Illinois State Police.

The semi caught fire and the driver was injured and taken to a local hospital. All lanes of the expressway were shut down around 2:50 a.m. for roughly an hour before reopening.

What we don't know:

No details have been given on the driver's condition or the cause of the crash.