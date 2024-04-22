Eisenhower Expressway shooting leaves person wounded

A person was shot on the Eisenhower Expressway Monday morning on Chicago's West Side.

Illinois State Police troopers responded to a reported shooting on Interstate 290 around 12:45 a.m. near Austin Boulevard. One victim self-transported to a local hospital with unspecified injuries.

All eastbound lanes of the Eisenhower Expressway were shut down for hours and reopened just before 4 a.m., police said.

No further information was provided.