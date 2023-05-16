Eisenhower Expressway shooting leaves 2 seriously wounded

A shooting on the Eisenhower Expressway sent two people to the hospital with serious injuries Tuesday morning.

Illinois State Police said the shooting happened around 10:48 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 290 near Cicero Avenue.

Two victims were transported to a loca hospital where they were listed in serious condition, police said.

Eastbound traffic was diverted off at Harlem Avenue as state police continue to investigate.

No additional information was immediately available.