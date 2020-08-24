Eisenhower reopens after Near West Side shooting closes lanes for 4 hours

Westbound lanes of the Eisenhower Expressway were reopened Monday morning after a shooting closed down lanes for four hours.

A man was shot about 2:15 a.m. in the outbound lanes of I-290 near Leavitt Street, according to Illinois State Police. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

Investigators found multiple shell casings near the scene of the shooting and closed down all lanes between Damen and Western avenues at 4:10 a.m. for an investigation, state police said.

All lanes were reopened at 8:12 a.m., state police said.