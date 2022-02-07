Ejected driver dies in rollover crash on I-94 in Pullman
CHICAGO - A driver died after being ejected in a rollover crash Monday morning on Interstate 94 in Pullman on the South Side.
About 7:14 a.m., Illinois State Police troopers responded to a single vehicle rollover crash on northbound I-94 near 115th Street.
The driver was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at a local hospital, state police said.
Northbound lanes of I-94 were reopened about 7:54 a.m., state police said.
No further information was immediately available.