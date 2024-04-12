Elburn firefighter found guilty of theft: Faked overtime, earned over $17K

article

An Elburn firefighter was found guilty of theft after adding unworked overtime hours to his schedule and earning over $17,000 extra, according to the Kane County State's Attorney.

Greg M. Algrim, 47, was found guilty and charged with one count of theft, a Class 2 felony, 12 counts of theft, a Class 3 felony and six counts of theft, a Class A misdemeanor.

His charges stem from alleged crimes Algrim committed while employed as a lieutenant firefighter with the Elburn & Countryside Fire Protection District.

Between August 2019 and Sept. 2021, records showed that he logged into a scheduling system, where he had access to approve shifts and overtime hours for all employees, and added and approved unworked and overtime hours to his schedule.

The additional hours led to more compensation for Algrim and in total, he stole over $17,000, according to the state's attorney.

Algrim waived his right to a jury trial and is set to appear in court at 1:30 p.m., May 30.