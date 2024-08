An elderly man was hit by a car in a parking lot in West Town Sunday night.

Chicago police said a 78-year-old man was in a parking lot in the 900 block of North Ashland Avenue around 7:30 p.m. when he was struck by a beige SUV.

The victim suffered severe trauma and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

The driver has not been issued any citations.

The Major Accident Unit will be investigating.