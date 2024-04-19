Elderly man drowns in Indiana lake while on fishing trip

An elderly Indiana man has died after falling into Little Turkey Lake while fishing with his partner.

Thomas Franzie, 76, of Waterloo, was in a boat when he fell into the water around 4:14 p.m. Thursday, according to the Indiana Dept. of Natural Resources.

His fishing partner was able to get Franzie back into the boat, while unconscious, but was unable to revive him. He was pronounced deceased at the scene, officials say.

It's unknown what led to Franzie falling into the water. However, an autopsy performed Friday ruled his death as an accidental drowning.

Further details haven't been released.