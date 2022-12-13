Elderly man killed after meeting woman for sex in Fox Lake, police say

An elderly man was killed Monday after meeting a 31-year-old woman in Fox Lake to exchange money for sex, police said.

Around 9:35 p.m., Fox Lake police responded to a home in the 0-100 block of Mineola Road for a report of shots fired.

After arriving at the scene, officers found the body of 77-year-old Roy Hoffman, who lived at the residence and had apparently been shot, police said.

According to police, Hoffman had arranged to have sex with Kathryn Deason of Round Lake. Deason was driven to Hoffman's home by 37-year-old Azmi Ibrahim, also of Round Lake and who lives on the same block as Deason.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

After arriving at Hoffman's home, Deason met with Hoffman for a period of time while Ibrahim stayed in his vehicle, police said.

Ibrahim eventually went inside the apartment building looking for Deason, police said. Once he determined what unit she was inside, he allegedly went back to his vehicle and grabbed a rifle.

Ibrahim then went inside Hoffman's apartment and a disagreement occurred, police said. During the argument, Ibrahim allegedly shot and killed Hoffman.

Ibrahim and Deason then fled the scene in a minivan before police arrived, police said.

Kathryn A. Deason and Azmi Ibrahim

Round Lake police responded to an unrelated call a short time later in the 300 block of Lunar Drive when officers saw a minivan that matched the description of the one used in the shooting.

Round Lake police were familiar with the man who normally drives the minivan – Ibrahim – and knew they were outside his residence, officials said. They established a perimeter around the home and Ibrahim eventually exited his residence and surrendered to Round Lake police.

Ibrahim has been charged with first-degree attempted murder and obstructing justice. Deason was charged with obstructing justice for providing misleading statements to investigators, police said.

The Lake County Major Crime Task Force and Fox Lake Police were investigating the homicide.