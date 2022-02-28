Elderly pedestrian struck, killed in Hobart

A man was struck and killed in Hobart, Indiana last week.

At about 4:50 a.m. on Feb. 22, an elderly man wearing dark-colored clothing was struck and killed on Route 51 — about one block north of Route 6, police said.

Investigators are asking for assistance from the public.

If anyone saw the elderly gentlemen walking in the area prior to the accident, you are asked to contact Detective Michael Mattel at mmattel@cityofhobart.org or at his desk phone 219-942-4443.