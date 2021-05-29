Elderly woman killed in house fire in Schaumburg, husband rescued

An elderly woman was killed in a house fire in Schaumburg on Friday night.

The woman, 84, was upstairs when first responders arrived at 6 Treebark Drive shortly before 9:30. A police officer tried to rescue her but the smoke was too thick. Firefighters arrived and brought her out, but it was too late.

The victim's husband, 87, was rescued and hospitalized for treatment of non-life threatening burn injuries.

The police officer was treated for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire has not been determined. The home sustained heavy smoke and fire damage. A neighbor volunteered to help out the man who survived.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP