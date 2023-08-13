Elderly woman killed in Volo traffic crash

An 84-year-old woman was killed in a crash in Lake County Saturday morning.

Lake County Sheriff's deputies responded to a crash in the 31200 block of North Route 12 in Volo at 7:25 a.m.

A Chevrolet Cruze driven by the victim had collided with a fuel tanker truck.

Deputies say the woman, who was from Oakwood Hills, made an abrupt U-turn after leaving a parking lot on the east side of Route 12 in front of the semi-truck.

The truck was being driven by a 39-year-old McHenry man. He drove into the grassy median to avoid the Chevrolet, but the sedan struck the rear of the semi-truck causing major damage.

The elderly woman was transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with serious injuries. She was pronounced dead shortly after.

Officials say the driver of the semi-truck was uninjured and is cooperating with the investigation.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office has scheduled an autopsy on the driver of the Chevrolet.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Technical Crash Investigations unit with the assistance of the Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team.