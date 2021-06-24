Elderly woman with dementia missing from Chatham, may need medical attention

article

An 81-year-old woman has been reported missing from Chatham on the South Side.

Rosemary Townsend was last seen Monday and is missing from the 8100 South Drexel Avenue, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police. She likes to ride CTA trains and buses.

Townsend, who has dementia and may be in need of medical attention, is 5-foot-6, 185 pounds, with brown eyes, black and gray hair, and has a medium-brown complexion, police said. She was last seen wearing a blue denim jacket, blue jeans, and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Two detectives at 312-747-8274.