Elected Chicago school board proposal needs approval from Pritzker

The elected Chicago school board proposal has passed through the House and the Senate. Now, it's heading to Governor J.B. Pritzker for final approval.

On Thursday, we heard from elected Chicago officials and residents who are demanding a fully-elected school board and more transparency.

The Senate and House have approved legislation to transition the Chicago Board of Education to a hybrid elected school board.

This means Mayor Brandon Johnson would have the power to appoint the board president and 10 out of the 20 board seats.

Many parents and leaders think the structure would suppress the voices of voters and students – the governor agrees.

For the first time, Chicagoans will elect 10 school board members this November.

This is a transition into a fully-elected school board, where 21 members will be voted for in 2026.