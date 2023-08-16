Electric vehicle charging stations coming to Illinois State Parks
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Coming soon to a state park near you: electric vehicle charging stations.
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources made the announcement along with several pollinator-friendly solar installations.
The DNR also plans to use more electric vehicles and equipment.
This is all part of a larger plan to help combat climate change and reach state greenhouse gas reduction goals, specifically Illinois' ambition of reaching 100 percent clean energy by 2050.